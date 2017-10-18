Second lady Karen Pence announced Wednesday that art therapy will be the cause she plans on championing, kicking it off with a trip to Florida.

“We have three goals. One is to elevate the profession and explain it. This is not arts and crafts. The second is to encourage young people to go into this profession, and the third is to make people aware that this is an option. If you want some type of therapy, if you’ve had a trauma, this is something you can look into,” Mrs. Pence said on Fox News.

Her initiative kicks off at Florida State University on Wednesday, which she said has a strong art therapy program that students can study if they want to go into the profession.

Mrs. Pence said she decided on art therapy because it’s a misunderstood profession. She said that even though she studied art in college, she was unaware of its use as a form of therapy.

“Anybody could be helped by art therapy,” she said.

Mrs. Pence said she has seen this type of therapy help people who struggle with everything from eating disorders, to cancer, to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Similar to the first lady, the wives of the vice presidents can also promote a cause or issue in their role. Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, advocated the importance of community colleges.