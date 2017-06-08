A crusading lawyer filed a bar grievance this week accusing former FBI Director James Comey of lying to Congress and destroying potential evidence in the Clinton email scandal, in a process that could end up costing him his law license.

Ty Clevenger filed the grievance in New York, where Mr. Comey was a former U.S. attorney and is licensed to practice law.

Mr. Clevenger said Mr. Comey’s testimony to Congress that he did not predetermine the outcome of the FBI’s probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is belied by revelations this week that he in fact started drafting an exoneration months before even speaking with Mrs. Clinton.

“Insofar as Mr. Comey gave materially false testimony to Congress, it appears that he violated Rules 1.0(w), 3.3(a)(1), and 8.4 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct,” Mr. Clevenger wrote.

He also asked to renew grievances in New York against former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying Mr. Comey’s claim that she tried to pressure him to downplay the Clinton probe should subject her to scrutiny.

The state grievance committee had deferred an investigation in January, saying there were ongoing probes by Congress and they would await the outcome.

Mr. Clevenger said this week that those probes appear to be over, so the time is ripe to renew the investigation.

He also pointedly warned the commission not to play political favorites, reminding them they disbarred former President Richard Nixon for his behavior while in office.

Mr. Clevenger is also challenging the bar membership of Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers, and has won a court order in Maryland demanding the grievance committee there conduct an investigation into David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson over allegations they destroyed evidence in the email probe.