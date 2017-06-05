RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s largest health insurer says President Donald Trump’s recent move to cut off “Obamacare” payments to insurers won’t affect its average 14 percent price increase on the individual policies for next year.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said Wednesday that the state insurance department approved the company’s rate increase for 2018 Affordable Care Act plans.

The only insurer selling the plans in all 100 of the state’s counties said in May it wanted to raise premiums by 23 percent, but lowered its request to 14 percent in August after new data showing that North Carolina’s ACA market was stabilizing.

About 90 percent of North Carolina Blue Cross’s 500,000 “Obamacare” customers get a subsidy. For them, Trump’s move could mean a larger subsidy and better coverage.