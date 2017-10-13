The retail realm often reflects politics and culture in very clear ways, whether it’s a matter of consumer boycotts or which stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day as a corporate gesture to family togetherness.

CBL Properties, which owns some 60 mall properties around the nation, has announced all will close on Thanksgiving — “pushing back on Black Friday creep across America,” according to CNBC.

Owner Stephen Lebovitz told the network that he had received overwhelming support from shoppers for his decision.

“Despite the fact that many Black Friday sales now begin on Thanksgiving Day, numerous stores remain reluctant to open their doors. Thanksgiving Day is on Thursday, November 23, 2017, this year, and over 75 well-known retailers are expected to be closed. Additionally, some stores will even be closed on Black Friday,” writes Phil Dengler, co-founder of BestBlackFriday.com, which tracks the business and social aspects of the day and can be found here.

The faith-conscious Hobby Lobby is closed on Thanksgiving — but so is Home Depot, Costco, IKEA, Nordstrom and Staples. Among those who so far have confirmed they will stay open: Macy’s, Big Lots and Game Stop.

The day after the big turkey dinner still holds much sway in the consumer world, however. Media alerts for sales, deals and special pricing have already begun.

“Black Friday is November 24, 2017, this year, but the deals will be starting well beforehand. In prior years, Thanksgiving was the official start of Black Friday, but it is going to be even earlier in 2017, and that many means more sales and chances to save money for everyone,” Mr. Dengler predicts.