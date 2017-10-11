Republicans saw another booming month of fundraising on the national level in September, but Democrats continue to have them beat on the congressional level.



The Republican National Committee raised over $100 million since the start of the year, according to a report from McClatchy. The record-breaking total marks the first time the RNC has raised that sum in that time period in a non-election year.



The large figure is attributed to small-dollar donors who support President Trump, according to the report. Nearly 60 percent of the RNC’s fundraising for the year came from these types of donors.

In September alone, which marks the end of the third fundraising quarter, the RNC raised $10.4 million. The group has $44.1 million on hand overall.

“Our record-breaking fundraising has been fueled by grassroots enthusiasm for President Trump and the Republican Party,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to McClatchy.

The Democratic National Committee has not released their fundraising total for September or the quarter, but they have consistently fallen behind Republicans so far this year.



In August, the DNC raised just $4.4 million — the second-lowest total in the past 10 years. The party has also been plagued by debt problems, which also increased substantially last month, according the latest filing.

On the congressional fundraising level, however, Democrats still outpace Republicans.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $8.9 million in September with a total of $21.4 million in the third quarter, according to the group’s executive director Dan Sena.

That’s compared to the National Republican Campaign Committee’s total of $4.9 million with a $12.5 total for the quarter — giving Democrats a $9 million edge in the quarterly filings — also reported by McClatchy.

Mr. Sena boasted that September marks the fifth month in a row that Democrats have outpaced their Republican counterparts in fundraising.



The parties’ Senate fundraising wings have not reported their totals yet, but a report by Politico suggests trouble for the National Republican Senatorial Committee as donors question whether their money is better spent on challengers rather than incumbents, according to the report.