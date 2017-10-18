The Senate on Wednesday turned aside several Democratic budget amendments that sought to pay for a boost in entitlement spending with higher taxes, as Republicans speed toward passage of their budget plan to clear the way for their long-sought tax overhaul.

Republicans want to get their 2018 budget blueprint passed this week to fast-track tax reform, while Democrats teed up the process to prod GOP senators on whether they’re willing to simultaneously cut spending on entitlement programs and slash tax rates for the wealthiest Americans.

“Today, we begin the process of shining light on this awful proposal, of telling the truth,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

Senate Republicans dismissed Democrats’ characterization of their plan, though, and the GOP ranks held in the end on the first round of proposed amendments.

More amendment votes are expected later this week in a potentially lengthy “vote-a-rama” before final passage of the budget. The broader package survived an early test vote Tuesday.

The 2018 budget resolution is nonbinding, but Republicans need to pass one in order to unlock a fast-track tool that will allow them to avert a potential Democratic filibuster of their tax bill. The House passed its budget blueprint earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted down a proposal from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont that sought to restore $1 trillion in reduced Medicaid funding in the budget plan, to be paid for by cutting out tax breaks for the wealthy.

Senators also voted down another proposal from Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida seeking to add nearly $500 billion back in for Medicare that would be funded by closing tax loopholes.

Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch dismissed the proposals as part of a messaging exercise, saying lawmakers can’t make a dent in the government’s broader spending issues by only looking to hike taxes.

“These are not serious proposals,” said Mr. Hatch, Utah Republican. “They are poison pills designed only to give the other side a round of partisan talking points that are really ridiculous.”

On a procedural vote, senators also rejected an amendment from Mr. Sanders that sought to prevent any tax bill from cutting taxes for the wealthiest 1 percent in the country, as Democrats work to frame the GOP tax plan as a giveaway to the rich.

The Senate did easily approve several Republican amendments, including one from Mr. Hatch that would create a reserve fund to try to preserve the Medicare and Medicaid programs and potentially extend the life of a hospital insurance trust fund.

Mr. Hatch said that that contrary to Democrats’ claims, the GOP’s planned tax cuts are not going to be funded by trimming entitlement spending.

But he also said he has an eye on reforming programs like Medicare and Medicaid so they’re still around for future generations to use, citing a “growing entitlement crisis” in the country.

“Everyone knows that when it comes to Medicare we are on a collision course, with fiscal and economic catastrophe facing us,” Mr. Hatch said.

Senators also passed an amendment from GOP Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada geared toward providing tax relief to families with children, and another from GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine intended to lower taxes for small businesses and prevent wealthier individuals from improperly sheltering their income from taxation.