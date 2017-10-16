Sen. Sherrod Brown said Wednesday that President Trump’s tax plan will likely have Democratic support if it includes incentive for working families.

“The president wants to do two things. He wants to give significant tax relief to working families, and he wants to make sure that corporations are patriotic — that corporations actually pay decent wages and keep their jobs in this country,” Mr. Brown, Ohio Democrat, said on Fox News.

Mr. Brown, who will meet with the president Wednesday to discuss the plan, said that if the president’s plan focuses on things like the child tax credit and giving incentives to corporations to keep jobs in the U.S., then he believes Democrats will get on board.

“I want to see it,” he cautioned. “But those are the two major things that would get, I think, a bunch of Democrats to vote yes.”

Mr. Brown has long advocated for a tax incentive for corporations to keep businesses in this country through the Patriot Employer’s Tax Credit Act. He also advocated for a Corporate Freeloader Fee that requires corporations that don’t properly pay employees to reimburse taxpayers if their employees go on government assistance.