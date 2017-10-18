HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Jerry Sandusky losing an appeal in which he sought a new trial (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s attorney general says prosecutors have “achieved justice” for Jerry Sandusky’s victims and are confident Sandusky’s convictions will stand.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro reacted Wednesday to a judge’s decision denying Sandusky’s latest appeal, including requests for a new trial or to have charges tossed.

Shapiro says he hopes the ruling will allow Sandusky’s victims to live with the knowledge he’ll remain in prison.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn’t receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims’ stories.

He’s serving a 30- to 60-year prison term for abuse of 10 boys.

___

12:15 p.m.

Jerry Sandusky’s hopes of getting a new trial are dashed after a judge declined to overturn his conviction for sexual abuse of 10 boys in one of the biggest scandals in college football history.

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday denied the former Penn State assistant football coach’s request for another chance to convince a jury he’s innocent, as Sandusky has consistently maintained.

The case led to major structural and procedural changes at Penn State and cost the university well over $200 million in fines, settlements and other costs.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn’t receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims’ stories.

Sandusky has 30 days to appeal to the Superior Court.

He is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

___

12:20 a.m.

A Pennsylvania judge is set to announce whether former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will get a second shot at persuading a jury he’s innocent of child molestation charges.

Judge John Foradora says he’ll post his opinion and order in Sandusky’s request for a new trial or dismissal of charges online at noon on Wednesday.

Sandusky claims his lawyers didn’t represent him adequately during his 2012 trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more information about changes to victims’ stories.

Foradora also could uphold Sandusky’s 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.

If Sandusky does get a new trial, he’ll likely seek to be released on bail.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence. He’s consistently maintained his innocence.