PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The Latest on a proposed government ethics constitutional amendment (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Supporters of a proposed government ethics constitutional amendment say they’ve turned in more than 50,000 signatures to put the measure on the 2018 ballot.

Represent South Dakota submitted the names Wednesday. Supporters need nearly 28,000 valid signatures for the amendment to go before voters in 2018.

The Secretary of State’s office says the amendment is the first 2018 ballot question officials have received for review. The office will conduct a random sampling of the signatures to determine their validity.

The amendment would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, create an independent ethics commission and prevent the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot, among other provisions.

Represent South Dakota says the proposal would protect the state’s initiative and referendum process, combat corruption and hold politicians accountable.

