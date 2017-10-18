PROVO, Utah (AP) - The Latest on a debate between the candidates running to replace former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House (all times local):

8 p.m.

Three candidates running to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November all say they want to help young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers” and ban firearm devices that allow guns to mimic automatic fire.

But Republican John Curtis, Democrat Kathryn Allen and United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett disagreed in a debate Wednesday on issues like health care and public lands.

Wednesday night’s debate at Brigham Young University was the third debate of four the candidates are scheduled to participate in before Election Day on Nov. 7.

Curtis is considered the front-runner as the Republican candidate in a congressional district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1.

