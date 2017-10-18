BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Democrat vying to be Louisiana’s next treasurer is asking the state ethics board to waive a $2,100 fine for not filing his campaign finance report on time, saying difficulty associated with his paralysis delayed the filing.

Derrick Edwards, paralyzed from the neck down by a high school football injury, says his report was 21 days late because he had trouble finding voice-activated software compatible with submitting the finance forms electronically, as required.

In his letter to the ethics board, Edwards says he has since found the software and resolved the problem. Ethics board staff is recommending the panel waive the $2,100 fine at its Friday meeting.

Edwards, a New Orleans area lawyer, is competing against Republican former Rep. John Schroder, of Covington, in the Nov. 18 runoff.