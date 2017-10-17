President Trump on Wednesday signaled he cannot support a bipartisan deal that resumes critical Obamacare payments, one day after he offered support for the compromise and even as its Republican architect said Mr. Trump “engineered” the pact.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, told an event hosted by Axios that Mr. Trump encouraged him to work out the deal with Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, which as written would reimburse insurers who assist low-income customers for two years to bring down premiums, while freeing up states to get fast approval for new plan choices and other tweaks to the Affordable Care Act.

Yet Mr. Trump appeared to reverse himself on Twitter, echoing conservatives who say they cannot support a deal that appears to “bail out” insurers participating in the 2010 health care law.

“I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co’s who have made a fortune w/ O’Care,” he posted.

Mr. Alexander said Mr. Trump offered him encouragement early Wednesday for his bill, which Republicans and the White House characterized as a necessary step to stabilize the markets before the GOP attempts to pass a long-term replacement next spring.

Most GOP blueprints for reform wouldn’t kick in until 2020, anyway, and Mr. Alexander said Mr. Trump realizes there is a gap to fill. He said there appears to be a Washington “parlor game” of guessing whether the president knows what he’s doing on policy.

“I think on health care he probably does,” Mr. Alexander said, citing Mr. Trump’s moves to clear space for a block-grant proposal last September — though it later failed — and an encouraging phone call he received from the president 10 days ago to work out a deal with Ms. Murray.

At the same time, Mr. Alexander said Mr. Trump was reviewing the package carefully and might suggest changes.

Any changes that remove the “cost-sharing” reimbursements would blow up the bipartisan heart of the deal, however, since Democrats and skittish Republicans say the main point is to prevent states from approve higher premiums after Mr. Trump failed to guarantee the money.

Mr. Trump had been making the payments without authorization from Congress, as President Obama had done, but his Justice Department advised him Thursday it was illegal and should stop.

The cost-sharing payments are the main impediment for conservatives, who say they cannot vote for any bill that appears to prop up Obamacare.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker, North Carolina Republican, has called the emerging Alexander-Murray deal “unacceptable.”

Democrats, meanwhile, are cheering the deal as proof that Congress can still work together if it tries.

Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, said he thinks the Alexander-Murray bill could pass as part of a broader, must-pass bill.

“Congress owes the American public some important thing where we say ‘Look, we can work together,’” he told the Axios crowd.

Mr. Trump’s wavering stance throws an immediate wrinkle into the effort. The president appeared to support the package around lunch Tuesday, waffle on it by dinner at the conservative Heritage Foundation and then reject it by breakfast the next morning.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, foreshadowed the confusion Tuesday, even before the deal was announced.

“It seems like [Mr. Trump] wants to take credit for the negotiations happening, but then he’s opposed to the negotiations,” Mr. Murphy said in a brief interview. “I’m not sure how he continues to have it both ways — either he wants us to negotiate and support the product we produce, or he’s not going to support it.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.