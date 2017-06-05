Illegal immigrants are still being caught and then quickly released after sneaking across the U.S.-Mexico border, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Congress on Wednesday, saying it would likely take action by Congress to shut down the loopholes the migrants are using.

Known colloquially as catch-and-release, the practice of nabbing, processing then quickly releasing illegal immigrants has long been a black eye for border security.

The illegal immigrants caught then released are supposed to show up later to be deported, but instead disappear into the shadows along with the estimated 11 million other illegal immigrants.

“It’s not the policy, it’s just the reality,” Mr. Sessions told the Senate Judiciary Committee, confirming that catch-and-release is still going on despite GOP promises to end the practice.

“They’re being released into the community and they’re not coming back for their hearings,” he said.

Mr. Sessions said illegal immigrants have figured out how to exploit the laws by arriving in the country then making claims of asylum, which triggers a long process.

During that time, they are allowed to remain in the U.S. and are even granted work permits, entitling them to driver’s licenses, Social Security numbers and some taxpayer benefits — all of which help them cement their place in the U.S.

Mr. Sessions said he’s adding more immigration judges to process cases faster, and said he’s looking at whether there are other executive actions that can help. But he said Congress could solve the situation by changing the law.

President Trump suggested some of those changes in his 70-point immigration enforcement plan he released earlier this month, and which he said he wants to be part of any debate over legal status for illegal immigrant Dreamers.

Immigrant-rights activists had balked at those ideas, saying it would close down critical protections for deserving refugees and asylum seekers.