President Trump predicted Wednesday that his tax-cut plan will get “tremendous support” in Congress, including from some Democrats who are reluctant to step forward for now.

“The timing is right,” Mr. Trump said at a White House meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee. “I have had people on both sides — and I promised not to mention the name of the people on the other sides, or names — but a lot of people are liking this very much, and I think we’re going to have tremendous support.”

Congressional Republican leaders are aiming to approve the plan by the end of this year. It would cut business taxes and lower rates for most individual taxpayers, giving the average family about $4,000 more per year, according to the White House.

The plan would also simplify tax brackets and reduce paperwork.

“It’s really tax cuts and reform, but I focus on tax cuts because it’s such an important weapon to get our country really moving,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to restore America’s competitive edge, rebuild America’s middle class — very much aimed at the middle class — and renew the promise of the American dream.”

He told lawmakers of both parties to laughter, “We’re going to have a great discussion today, and I’m sure we’ll have unanimous support. I have no doubt, right?”

Some observers are saying Republican incumbents need to approve the tax-cut plan or face voters’ wrath in 2018.

“With nothing to run on following their health-care reform failures, Republicans trail Democrats by 9 percentage points in current 2018 election polling,” said Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and an early Trump supporter, writing in The Hill newspaper. “They [Republicans] must unite around tax cuts for the good of the country and their constituents. Otherwise, voters will unite against them next November.”