BENGALS (2-3) at STEELERS (4-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 3-2, Pittsburgh 3-3

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 60-35

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Bengals 24-20, Dec. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK - Bengals bye, beat Bills 20-16, Oct. 8; Steelers beat Chiefs 19-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No.25, Steelers No. 4

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (18)

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS (2)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (16), PASS (11)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (23), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Steelers have won seven of last eight meetings between AFC North rivals, including last three. … Pittsburgh 9-0 in last nine October games against Cincinnati. … Bengals have won two straight following 0-3 start. … Game features top two pass defenses in NFL. … Cincinnati averaging 25 points per game after making Bill Lazor offensive coordinator before Week 3. … Bengals are 5-8-1 following bye under head coach Marvin Lewis. … Cincinnati WR A.J. Green averaging 118.8 yards receiving in last five meetings with Steelers. … Bengals one of three teams to not lose fumble this season. … Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton has thrown 10 TDs without interception in last five division road games. … Dalton has 2,024 career completions. His next completion will move him past Carson Palmer into second place on team’s career list. … In last three under Lazor, Dalton has seven TDs and two tipped INTs for passer rating of 116.2. … Dalton is 3-9 career vs Steelers with 13 TDs, 11 INTs and 76.5 passer rating. … Bengals have at least one sack in 34 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger 21-7 all-time vs. Bengals. … Steelers WR/PR Antonio Brown has returned three punts for TDs vs. Cincinnati. … Pittsburgh CB William Gay has played in 166 straight games, longest active streak among defensive backs. … Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell has 2,283 scrimmage yards in October games since 2013, most in league over that span. … Brown leads NFL in targets (74), receptions (48) and yards receiving (700). … Brown has caught at least one pass in 114 straight games. … Bell’s 191 scrimmage yards against Kansas City marked 13th time he broke 150 yards in game, most in franchise history. … Steelers averaging 32:12 time of possession, third in league. … Fantasy Tip: Roethlisberger has thrown at least three touchdown passes in last four home games vs. AFC North opponents.

___

