Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday President Trump speaks in “hyperbole” that some interpret as “lies.”

“This president speaks in hyperbole,” Mr. Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said on MSNBC when asked if he thought Mr. Trump lied.

“And hyperbole is interpreted by some as lies, and by the president it’s interpreted as just his exaggeration: the most beautiful in the world! Well, what’s the most beautiful in the world? That’s in the eye of the beholder,” Mr. Cassidy continued.

Mr. Trump is known to tweet in exaggerated terms, which the administration has said in the past should be considered official statements.

“So the president has a manner of speaking which is easily taken as a lie — and the president would refute that,” Mr. Cassidy explained. “I frankly don’t focus on that.”





