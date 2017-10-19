Senators introduced bipartisan legislation Thursday that would require online political ads to be subject to the same disclosure requirements as political advertisements on TV or in print — an effort to thwart the type of disinformation campaign used by Russia to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

The bill would require any groups that spend more than $500 in total on political ads to make certain disclosures including information about the groups purchasing the ads and the audiences being targeted. All advertising platforms would also be required to employ “reasonable efforts” to ensure that foreign nationals are not behind the political ads.

“If a candidate or a cause buys an ad on TV, the same rules should apply if they buy it on Facebook or Google or on Twitter,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the sponsors of the bill.

With approximately $1.4 billion spent on online political ads during the most recent election, lawmakers said the bill is a way to safeguard the integrity of future elections.

The recent disclosure that Russian entities with links to the Kremlin spent $100,000 on more than 3,000 ad buys for divisive advertisements and messaging on Facebook should serve as a wake-up call that greater transparency is required in online political advertising, said Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat.

“This exposes a national security vulnerability when it comes to online political advertisements — a space where our laws have failed to keep up with evolving technologies and the capabilities of our foreign adversaries,” she said.

Co-sponsors of the Honest Ads Act include Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, and Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican.

Under the act, digital platforms with an average of 50 million or more unique monthly visitors would be required to keep a public file of all political advertisements bought by a purchaser who spends a total of $500 or more on political ads over the past 12 months. The public file would have to include the content of the ad, who paid for it, as well as the average rate charged for the ad.

Online political ads would also be make subject to the same type of disclosure requirements about who paid for the ads as those that run in print, broadcast or television.

A failure to adhere to the requirements could mean fines or other penalties imposed by the Federal Election Commission.

Mr. Warner acknowledged that the legislation is a starting point and that it doesn’t necessarily tackle the issue of individuals who falsely claim to represent a candidate or organization.

“There will always be a case where there could be things that fall through the cracks. What we are trying to do here is start with this light touch,” he said. “We don’t want to slow down innovation on the internet… But I think Americans deserve to know whether they are generated by Americans or generated by foreign interests.”

He said the requirement in the bill that platforms take reasonable steps to ensure foreign actors are not behind political ads could at least get technology companies on the lookout for bad actors.

“If you’ve got a lot of Russian URLs that are paying in rubles, that would probably lead to you to a reasonable expectation that they ought to get a closer look to determine are they American or are they Russian,” Mr. Warner said.

Transparency advocates were quick to laud the bill.

“Ensuring transparency and accountability remain encoded into our democracy in the 21st century has taken on new importance and relevance in the wake of the 2016 election,” said Alexander B. Howard, deputy director of the Sunlight Foundation. “We hope this bill, which merits serious consideration, catalyzes an overdue public debate and substantive action in Congress and the Federal Election Commission to create platform parity for political ad disclosure across TV, radio, print and Internet companies.”

With the 2018 elections just 383 days away, lawmakers emphasized that they’d like to see the legislation acted upon quickly.

The senators expect the legislation will be discussed at a Nov. 1 hearing to which Facebook, Google and Twitter executives have been invited to testify.

“It’s our hope that the social media companies will work with us,” Mr. Warner said.