Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Thursday the new Senate health care proposal is not a bailout for insurance companies.

“Not a penny of this can go to the profits of the insurance companies. And frankly, if President Trump has a better idea of how to write that into the bill, we’ve sort of said, go for it,” Mr. Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The new health care proposal is a bipartisan agreement sponsored by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington. The deal would fund the cost-sharing reduction payments that subsidize insurance companies for Obamacare plans, but would provide more flexibility for states.

“It gives states an ability to expedite waivers under Medicaid, which is already very flexible, but it provides additional flexibility,” Mr. Van Hollen said.

The future of the proposal is unclear, however, as members on both sides of the aisle are unsure whether they can support the measure. But lawmakers say something needs to be done to stabilize the marketplace, especially with President Trump’s decision to end the CSR payments, which could cause an increase in premiums for next year.