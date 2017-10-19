President Trump said Thursday the administration deserved a “10” for the recovery response of the devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, reassuring the U.S. territory that it is being rebuilt “step by step.”

“People are really seeing the effort that’s been put into Puerto Rico. It’s been a very, very difficult situation for many people,” Mr. Trump said at an Oval Office meeting with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

“I would give myself a 10,” said Mr. Trump when a reporter asked what grade he’d give himself on a 1-to-10 scale.

The governor has been a steadfast supporter of the Trump administration response, despite criticism that the effort has been slow and insufficient.

A month after the powerful Category 4 story hit Puerto Rico, millions still don’t have electric power or clean water. The island was already suffering from a financial crisis and failing infrastructure when it was hit by two successive powerful storms, first grazed by Hurricane Irma and then a direct hit from Maria.

Mr. Rossello commended that response to the historic double-whammy.

“Certainly, working in a united front, we are going to beat this,” he said. “We know we’re going to build better than before.”

Mr. Trump said the administration was helping Puerto Rico build a new power plant, underscoring the extent of the effort to both repair damage and make the electric system better than before the hurricane.