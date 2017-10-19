President Trump on Thursday fumed about the discredited opposition-research dossier that first linked his campaign to Russia, after executives from the firm that created it invoked the Fifth Amendment right not to testify in Congress’ Russia probe.

“Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?” the president tweeted.

On Wednesday, Fusion GPS executives Peter Frisch and Thomas Catan involved their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a private meeting with the House Intelligence Committee.

Fusion GPS helped create the Russia-fed dossier written by former British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele. The dossier contains a series of unverified charges of lewd and criminal actions by Mr. Trump and his campaign aides, including extensive connections with Russian and coordinating Moscow’s hacking of Democratic Party computers during the presidential race.

The dossier has been traced to both the Democratic Party and the FBI.

Joshua Levy, a lawyer representing Mr. Frisch and Mr. Catan, said Republicans on the committee were acting in “bad faith” and more concerned with the financing of the dossier than Russian interference in the election.