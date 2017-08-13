President Trump will meet next week with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, hoping to congratulate them on passing a budget and rally them ahead of a months-long push to approve a massive tax reform deal.

The meeting also offers the president a chance to meet with many of his chief Capitol Hill critics, including senators who have repeatedly sparred with him, such as Sen. Bob Corker or Sen. John McCain.

“We are pleased to announce that President Trump will join us next Tuesday to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican and head of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, said in announcing the visit.

He said Mr. Trump was “eager” to attend the lunch.

GOP senators gather every week for a policy lunch where they plot legislative strategy.