President Trump said Thursday that Republicans may not have the votes to pass the budget.

“Republicans are going for the big Budget approval today, first step toward massive tax cuts. I think we have the votes, but who knows?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The initial budget vote on Tuesday advanced the bill to debate along party lines, with some senators not present to vote. Republicans who did support the bill, however, indicated their support was tentative, like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Fiscal hawks are unhappy that the bill adds $1.5 trillion to the deficit and argue there’s too much spending allowed.



If Senate Republicans cannot pass the budget, getting tax reform done will be much more difficult since they’ll need Democratic support. Republicans have put a special rule in the budget that allows them to pass taxes without a potential filibuster, essentially guaranteeing the tax reform plan will pass if the party remains united.