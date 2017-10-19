President Trump predicted Thursday that the Senate will approve a federal budget that makes room for his highly anticipated tax-cut plan.

“I think we’ll be successful tonight with respect for the budget,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I think we have the votes, and frankly, I think we have the votes for the tax cuts which will follow shortly thereafter.”

The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on the budget sometime Thursday night.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. economy “can do something really spectacular if we’re given the tax cuts.”

“Right after the budget we start with the vote on the tax cuts, and I think we’re in very good shape,” the president said.