PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The former Rhode Island Board of Elections executive director is suing the board again after his previous lawsuit was dismissed in June.

The Providence Journal reports Robert Kando filed his lawsuit in state Superior Court Monday. Kando is alleging the board violated his due process rights, the state Whistleblower’s Act and the Open Meetings Act when they fired him in August 2016.

Kando had previously sued the board in September, alleging it violated his right to due process when it voted at a special meeting to terminate him. A judge dismissed that claim, saying he was an at-will employee at the time.

His current lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages and for the court to nullify the actions taken by the board in violation of the Open Meetings At.

