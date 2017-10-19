BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A three-term Idaho state lawmaker involved in an active criminal investigation resigned from office Thursday.

Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon of Caldwell submitted his resignation letter to Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

“I hope that my efforts have helped improve the lives of my constituents in District 10, as well as all Idahoans,” Hixon wrote in an email. “I will never forget all of my colleagues that I very much enjoyed working side by side with to make Idaho a better place for all.”

The letter did not detail why Hixon was resigning from his position.

According to Caldwell police, Hixon has been the subject of a criminal investigation that began two weeks ago. Authorities have declined to share details about the case and have not said what prompted officers to launch it.

No charges have been filed against Hixon as of Thursday, according to online public court records.

Boise attorney Gabe McCarthy, Hixon’s legal counsel, did not respond to follow up questions regarding Hixon’s resignation. Hixon did not respond to text messages for further comment.

Bedke said that Hixon was not asked by legislative leadership to resign.

“His letter stands by itself,” Bedke said. “Now the process will start to find his replacement.”

In Idaho, when a lawmaker resigns before finishing the legislative term, regional leaders with the lawmaker’s political party are tasked with selecting three replacement candidates. Those names are then submitted to the governor, who has makes the final selection.

Hixon, 36, was elected to the Idaho House in 2012. He served on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense panels.

Hixon, who is divorced with four children ranging from 6 to 17, resigned from his insurance agent position immediately after winning his legislative seat.