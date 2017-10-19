NEW YORK JETS (3-3) at MIAMI (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Dolphins by 5½

RECORD VS SPREAD -New York 4-2, Miami 3-2

SERIES RECORD -Jets lead 54-49-1

LAST MEETING -Jets beat Dolphins 20-6, Sept. 24

LAST WEEK -Jets lost to Patriots 24-17; Dolphins beat Falcons 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 19, Jets No. 22

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (18), PASS (22)

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (15)

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (32)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (4), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Dolphins have been outgained by 363 yards, Jets by 236. … Dolphins have been outscored 43-13 in first half, while Jets have been outscored 50-17 in fourth quarter. … QB Josh McCown is 2-0 against Dolphins and 23-66 against everyone else. … McCown leads NFL with third-down completion percentage of 75.4 while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. His overall completion percentage of 70.1 ranks second. … Jets have seven sacks, fewest in AFC. … Jets have three red-zone takeaways, tied for most in NFL. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins has 23 catches since Week 3, most among TEs in that span. … K Chandler Catanzaro has eight field goals of 40 yards or more, one less than league leader. … Last week, Dolphins pulled off biggest road comeback victory since 1994, rallying from 17-0 halftime deficit to win at Atlanta. … They’re 12-4 in past 16 regular-season games. … Miami has 11 straight wins in games decided by seven points or less. … Dolphins are 7-2 in Miami under second-year coach Adam Gase. … Miami’s Cody Parkey is 7 for 7 on field goals and 4 for 6 on extra points. … Dolphins rank last in NFL in yards per play and per game; passing yards per play and per game; first downs; third-down efficiency; and points. … Dolphins are only team without rushing TD. Miami has yet to score offensive touchdown in first half. … Dolphins are one of two teams yet to allow more than 20 points in game. … Dolphins have dropped 10 passes in past two weeks. … Fantasy Tip: Jets held Jay Ajayi to 16 yards in Week 3. That’s unlikely to happen again, and he ran for season-high 130 yards against Falcons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL