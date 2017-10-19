WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Cameras won’t be allowed in suburban Chicago court when four of the five Wheaton College football players are arraigned Monday on charges of battery against one of their teammates.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that a DuPage County judge Wednesday rejected a request from multiple news organizations asking to allow one still photographer and one videographer. Judge Brian Telander said he was denying the request “to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice” and “maintain decorum and prevent distractions.”

The five are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. They are accused of duct-taping the teammate’s hands and feet and attempting to sodomize him with an object before dumping him half-naked in an off-campus park.

Cameras also won’t be allowed when the fifth player is arraigned Nov. 13.

