A Democratic-sponsored effort to regulate political ads on social networks such as Facebook following last year’s White House race has garnered its first GOP supporter in Sen. John McCain.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota intend to announce Thursday afternoon the introduction of the Honest Ads Act, a bipartisan bill meant to “prevent foreign interference in future elections and improve transparency of online political ads,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Mr. McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has agreed to co-sponsor the bill, the Democrats said Wednesday, making him the first Republican on Capitol Hill to formally endorse legislation targeting online political ads in the wake of last year’s presidential election.

The Honest Ads Act would “help prevent foreign actors from influencing our elections by ensuring that political ads solid online are covered by the same rules as ads sold on TV, radio and satellite,” Mr. Warner’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Federal law currently prohibits foreigners from spending money to attempt to influence the outcome of U.S. elections. The Honest Ads Act would amend the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002’s definition of electioneering communication to encompass online ads alongside traditional mediums like radio and TV, while also requiring digital platforms to keep a public file containing details for certain paid political ads, including purchasers’ contact information and a description of the intended audience, according to a copy of the bill seen by Axios.

“This is the first substantive bipartisan piece of legislation that’s trying to — with a very light touch, because we don’t want to slow down innovation, or restrict free speech or people’s access to the internet — to deal with the problem that we saw in 2016 in terms of foreign interference in our electoral process,” Mr. Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ranking Democrat, told reporters.

The contentious race was muddled by Russian-bought ads appearing on platforms including Facebook and Google amid a broader Kremlin-sponsored campaign, according to U.S. officials.

“I’ve been fighting for free and open and full disclosure for the past 25 years. This is part of that effort,” Mr. McCain said Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

The Russian government conducted an influence campaign in 2016 targeting the U.S. presidential election and particularly Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, according to the U.S. Director of the Office of National Intelligence.

President Trump has publicly doubted that assessment, however, and repeatedly decried news reports of Russia’s involvement in last year’s election as “fake news” — a term that emerged during the race to describe the influx of deliberately false and misleading articles being shared on social media.

In addition to meddling in the race by using state-sponsored hackers and propagandists, as referenced in the ODNI report, Russia allegedly exploited social media platforms to spread politically-charged advertisements and messages during and after last year’s election.

Individuals tied to the Kremlin purchased more than $100,000 worth of Facebook ads during the presidential race, the company announced last month, and Google said it sold at least $4,700 worth of ads to accounts associated with the Russian government.

Officials in the Justice Department, House and Senate, including both chambers’ intelligence committees, are currently investigating Russia’s involvement in last year’s race. Moscow has denied meddling in the contest.