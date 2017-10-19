Will they top the record-breaking jackpot of $656 million? Mega Millions, the lottery game available in 44 states and D.C., plans to offer larger jackpots and “create more millionaires,” officials say, explaining that starting jackpots will increase from $15 million to $40 million, and jackpots will “grow faster” overall.

There will be higher secondary prizes and better chances to win $1 million prizes. To support the new prize structure, the ticket price will change from $1 to $2 per play. Ticket sales for the updated game begin Oct. 28.

“We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots,” said Mega Millions president Debbie D. Alford. “We’re excited to deliver the opportunity to create more millionaires and also provide more opportunities to raise additional revenues for the respected causes lotteries benefit.”

In the updated game, players will select five numbers from 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Players will have a 1 in 24 overall chance of winning any prize, and a 1 in 302,575,350 chance for the jumbo jackpot. The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record, incidentally, was $656 million in 2012.

To date in 2017, there have been six jackpots won: two in California ($191 million on Jan. 27 and $61 million on April 28), one in Arkansas ($177 million on March 31), one in Illinois ($393 million on Aug. 11), one in New York ($105 million on Sept. 22) and a $42 million prize on Oct. 13 shared by tickets sold in Michigan and Rhode Island.