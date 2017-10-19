TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Sen. Bob Menendez’s campaign fundraising is down by nearly half compared to his last election cycle as the New Jersey Democrat stands trial on federal corruption charges.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Menendez raised $5.6 million from Jan. 1, 2013, through Sept. 30 of this year. Six years ago, he had raised $10.4 million in the same period.

Mike Soliman, Menendez’s senior political adviser, tells NJ.com that the senator has all the resources he needs.

He says Menendez won’t have to spend as much money this time around because he is not competing against a presidential campaign to get his message out.

He says “the worst mistake someone in New Jersey politics can make is to underestimate Bob Menendez.”

Menendez has pleaded not guilty.