DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of shooting and killing his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed written pleas Monday in Dakota County District Court to the murder charge, as well as first-degree domestic assault and a felony weapons count.

No trial date has been set, but a judge scheduled a pretrial conference for Dec. 1. Chen remains in jail on $1.25 million bail.

Police say he shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com