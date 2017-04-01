CAROLINA (4-2) at CHICAGO (2-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 3-3, Chicago 4-2

SERIES RECORD - Bears lead 5-4

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Bears 31-24, Oct. 5, 2014

LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Eagles 28-23; Bears beat Ravens 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 5, Bears No. 29

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (17)

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (5), PASS (7)

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (3), PASS (28)

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (16), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bears coach John Fox coached Panthers from 2002-10 and reached Super Bowl in 2003. … Panthers coach Ron Rivera played nine seasons for Bears; later worked as Bears defensive coordinator. … Panthers Cam Newton is second in NFL in yards rushing (161) among QBs behind Deshaun Watson (202). … Panthers running backs limited to 1 yard rushing on 13 carries by Eagles. … Carolina RB Jonathan Stewart has not rushed for touchdown this season. … Rookie Christian McCaffrey leads all NFL RBs in receptions with 37. … MLB David Mayo may start for Panthers with Luke Kuechly in NFL concussion protocol. … DE Julius Peppers has 6 ½ sacks in six games since return to Carolina. Peppers one of five players since 1982 with 150 career sacks. … Panthers have has 20 sacks, tied for second most in NFL, but only four takeaways. … LB Thomas Davis is Panthers’ all-time leading tackler with 1,121. … K Graham Gano is 15 of 16 on field goal attempts. … QB Mitchell Trubisky played college football at North Carolina. … RB Jordan Howard ran for 167 yards last week vs. Ravens and is fifth in NFL rushing with 495 yards. … Tarik Cohen last week became first Bears rookie RB to throw TD pass since Gale Sayers. … TE Zach Miller has TD catch in last two games. … DE Akiem Hicks has three sacks in last two games and eight sacks in last eight home games. … LB Leonard Floyd has three sacks in last three games. … S Adrian Amos had eight tackles and 90-yard interception return for touchdown last week. … Bears allowing 24.7 points per game. … Fantasy Tip: Howard has 995 yards from scrimmage and eight TDs rushing in last eight home games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL