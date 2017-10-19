Rep. Pat Tiberi, a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, announced Thursday he is not seeking re-election in 2018 and will leave Congress by the end of January.

“Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters,” the Ohio Republican, who has served in Congress since 2001, said in a statement.

Mr. Tiberi said he plans to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable, saying the move will allow him to continue to work on public policy issues affecting residents of the state and spend more time with his family.

In addition to his post on the powerful Ways and Means committee, Mr. Tiberi also serves as chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, a bicameral economic advisory panel.

Fellow Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, who heads the congressional GOP’s campaign arm, said Mr. Tiberi’s presence will be “sorely missed” but predicted a Republican hold.

“Ohio’s 12th District was carried by Republicans from the top of the ticket down by double-digit margins in 2016, and I am confident its long record of electing conservative leaders will continue in 2018,” Mr. Stivers said.