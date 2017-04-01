SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - After being asked detailed questions about their views on Latinos, immigration and guns, a jury has been selected for the murder trial of the man who fatally shot Kate Steinle.

Six women and six men were seated as jurors Wednesday after answering a 14-page questionnaire and questions from lawyers and judge this week in the murder trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 54. The dozen said they didn’t have negative experiences or views of Latinos or persons who have entered the country illegally that would prevent them from keeping an open mind.

“If you learned that a person had illegally entered the country, would you believe he was entitled to the same due process rights as a U.S. citizen?” asks one of the 62 questions the jury pool was asked. The completed questionnaires were kept sealed.

Five alternates were also seated after being asked their opinion of San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy, which bars city officials from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

The jurors were also quizzed about their gun ownership and political views of firearms.

The judge has barred the politics of gun control and immigration from a trial in which Zarate is charged with murder. Zarate acknowledged he shot Steinle but said the gun he was playing with on a San Francisco pier accidentally discharged. The gun was stolen from the car of a Bureau of Land Management ranger several days before the July 1, 2015 shooting.

“We are very pleased with the jury,” said Matt Gonzalez, Zarate’s attorney. “We have such great diversity built in in San Francisco and I think we have a jury that understands a lot of the concerns about the defendant receiving a fair trial.”

San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Diana Garcia declined comment.

Zarate has been deported to his native Mexico five times and was homeless in San Francisco when he said he found a gun wrapped in a t-shirt underneath the bench he was sitting on. He said the gun fired when he picked it up. A ballistic expert testified that the bullet ricocheted off the concrete pavement before fatally striking Steinle in the back.

The shooting touched off a political furor during the presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump referred to Steinle’s death while campaigning as a reason to toughen immigration policies in the country.

Trump has since threatened to withhold federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities such as San Francisco, several of which have filed lawsuits to prevent the move.