WASHINGTON (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (5-1)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 4½

SERIES RECORD - Redskins lead 86-74-5

LAST MEETING - Eagles beat Redskins 30-17, Sept. 10

LAST WEEK - Redskins beat 49ers 26-24; Eagles beat Panthers 28-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Redskins No. 12, Eagles No. 1

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (10) PASS (8)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (8), PASS (18)

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (9)

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (29)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Redskins had won five straight meetings before losing season opener. … Eagles have won last three Monday night meetings. … Redskins have more road wins (42) vs. Eagles than another opponent. … Redskins RB Chris Thompson is only player in NFL to lead his team in yards rushing (175) and yards receiving (340). … QB Kirk Cousins has 1,026 yards passing, nine TDs and two picks in three career games vs. Eagles. … WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. had 70 yards receiving and TD in only career Monday night game on Oct. 2. … LB Ryan Kerrigan will start 102nd consecutive regular-season game. He has not missed start in NFL career. … LB Junior Galette has three sacks and forced fumble in past three on Monday night. … Eagles have scored more than 20 points in 10 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … Offense leads NFL in third-down conversions (50.6 percent) and time of possession (34:32). … Eagles have won four straight games vs. NFC East. … QB Carson Wentz is tied with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for second with 13 TDs passing. … WR Nelson Agholor has TD catch in past two meetings. … TE Zach Ertz leads his position with 34 catches and 405 yards receiving. … LB Mychal Kendricks had career-best 15 tackles last week. … K Jake Elliott has made 10 straight field goals. … Fantasy Tip: Redskins TE Jordan Reed faces banged-up LB corps. He has 10 catches for 139 yards and two TDs in past two games in Philly.

