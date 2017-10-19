JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Justice Hansen had 396 total yards and three touchdowns, Ja’Von Rolland-Jones added to his career Sun Belt record with 2 1/2 sacks, and Arkansas State beat Louisiana 47-3 on Thursday night.

Rolland-Jones forced a fumble on Louisiana’s third offensive play of the game and Caleb Caston returned it 24 yards for a 7-0 lead. Rolland-Jones, the NCAA’s active FBS leader with 36 career sacks, needs eight more sacks to tie former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs’ FBS record.

Hansen passed for 275 yards and two TDS, rushed for a career-high 121 yards and a score, and caught a pass for 34 yards to lead Arkansas State (4-2, 3-0).

Back-to-back plays of 33-plus yards, including a double pass, on Arkansas State’s first offensive possession led to Johnston White’s 26th career rushing touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Justin McInnis caught a short pass and raced untouched for a 44-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3.

Hansen broke several tackles near the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 27-3 and his fake spike in the final seconds before halftime set up McInnis’ 6-yard TD grab for a 34-3 advantage.

Louisiana (3-4, 2-2) got on the board with Stevie Artigue’s 51-yard field goal in the first quarter.

