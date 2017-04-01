NEW ORLEANS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (4-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Saints by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New Orleans 3-2, Green Bay 3-3

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 16-8

LAST MEETING - Saints beat Packers 44-23, Oct. 26, 2014

LAST WEEK - Saints beat Lions 52-38; Packers lost to Vikings 23-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Saints No. 14, Packers No. 11

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (14) PASS (5)

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (11), PASS (28)

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (15)

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (24), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - QB Drew Brees third in NFL in completion percentage (68.9) and fifth in both overall passer rating (103.2) and third-down passer rating (108.6). … Brees averaging 374.8 yards for 126.8 rating in last four meetings with Packers. … RB Mark Ingram rushed for career-best 172 yards and touchdown in last game against Green Bay. … WR Michael Thomas looking for third straight road game with at least seven catches, 85 yards and TD. … Saints have allowed league-low four sacks. … Saints tied for fourth in the league in turnover differential (plus-6) … Cameron Jordan had two sacks last week against Detroit, moving DE into sixth place on career franchise list with 51 1-2, one behind fifth-place Frank Warren. … Packers coach Mike McCarthy was Saints offensive coordinator from 2000-04. … With backup Brett Hundley replacing injured Aaron Rodgers (right collarbone), Packers will have new starter at QB for first time since Dec. 22, 2013, when Matt Flynn started 38-31 home loss to Steelers with Rodgers recovering from left collarbone injury. … WR Jordy Nelson has league-high 14 TD catches at home since 2016 season - with Rodgers throwing, of course. WR Davante Adams stands second in same span with eight at home. … LB Clay Matthews with two sacks and two forced fumbles in last four home games. … LB Blake Martinez third in NFC with 48 tackles. … CB Damarious Randall has interception in two straight games. … Fantasy Tip: Adams has four TD catches over last three games, including only score thrown by Hundley after backup relieved Rodgers last week.

