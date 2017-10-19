SEATTLE (3-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network

OPENING LINE - Seahawks 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Seattle 2-3, New York 3-3

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 9-8

LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat Giants 38-17, Nov. 9, 2014

LAST WEEK - Seahawks bye, beat Rams 16-10, Oct 8; Giants beat Broncos 23-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Seahawks No. 7, Giants No. 28

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (16).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE- OVERALL (15), RUSH (26) PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (19).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (25), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks won last three vs. Giants. … Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 745 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception in last three against NFC East. … RB Thomas Rawls has 852 yards rushing and six TDs in eight career games with 15-plus attempts. … TE Jimmy Graham had TD catch in win over Rams before bye. … DE Michael Bennett has 3½ sacks in past four road games. He has two sacks and forced fumble in past two against New York. … S Earl Thomas had seven tackles, forced fumble and interception in Seahawks’ last game. Thomas has interceptions in three straight games against Giants. … CB Richard Sherman had two interceptions in last game vs. Giants. … DE Frank Clark has eight sacks and three forced fumbles in past eight road games. … LB Bobby Wagner has six straight outings with eight-plus tackles. … With star receivers out, Giants QB Eli Manning threw 19 passes last week, lowest total in full regular-season game since 15 at Buffalo in December 2007. … RB Orleans Darkwa had 117 yards rushing last week, first career 100-yard game. … Rookie TE Evan Engram had five catches for 82 yards and TD against Broncos. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul led team with eight tackles, tied career high with three sacks last week. … S Landon Collins had interception against Denver. In two games vs. NFC West, he has 14 tackles and two interceptions, including 44-yard TD return. … CB Janoris Jenkins had 43-yard pick-6 last week. … Rush defense limited Broncos to 46 yards. Fantasy Tip: Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin has 14 receptions for 207 yards, two TDs in two games against Giants. His 22 touchdown catches since 2015 are third most in NFL.

