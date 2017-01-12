Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said President Trump is “jealous” of the NFL, stemming from his failure to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

In an interview with USA Today, Khan said the NFL has become “a very personal issue” for Trump.

“He’s been elected president, where maybe a great goal he had in life to own an NFL team is not very likely,” Khan said. “So to make it tougher, or to hurt the league, it’s very calculated.”

In 2014, Trump sought to purchase the Buffalo Bills, only to be outbid by Terry Pegula for $1.4 billion. At the time, Trump tweeted, “Even though I refused to pay a ridiculous price for the Buffalo Bills, I would have produced a winner. Now that won’t happen.”

Khan said Trump is trying to “soil a league or a brand that he’s jealous of.”

The owner, who once donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, also voiced his displeasure over Trump’s travel ban.

“That’s one aspect that you can imagine — someone is getting a visa that will change their life is from a Muslim-majority country — and, now, boom, that dream to change lives, they get locked out,” said Khan, who is from Pakistan. “That’s a hell of a lot more significant than fighting some sponsors or people who want their money back because they’ve been riled up.”

This week, NFL owners and players met in New York to discuss player protests during the national anthem.

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said they did not seek to change the league’s current policy, which says players “should” stand for the anthem, but does not require them to do so.

Trump later tweeted: