TENNESSEE (3-3) at CLEVELAND (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Titans by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 3-3, Browns 0-6

SERIES RECORD - Browns lead 35-30

LAST MEETING - Titans beat Browns 28-26, Oct. 16, 2016

LAST WEEK - Titans beat Colts 36-22; Browns lost to Texans 33-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 20, Browns No. 32

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (6), PASS (25)

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (16), PASS (16)

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (23)

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans on short week after rallying for 21 points in fourth quarter to beat Colts. … QB Marcus Mariota returned after missing one game with hamstring injury and passed for 306 yards and TD. He finished 23 of 32. … Mariota has five fourth-quarter comebacks in 32 career starts. … RB Derrick Henry rushed for 131 yards on 19 carries vs. Colts, breaking off 72-yard TD run in final minute. … K Ryan Succop made five field goals against Indy and has converted league-record 51 straight attempts inside 50 yards, dating to 2014. … WR Eric Decker, signed as free agent in offseason, caught seven passes for 88 yards, five for first downs at Indy. … Titans had 169 yards rushing last week and averaging 132 per game. … Titans begin stretch of four straight games against AFC North teams. … Tennessee rookie WR Corey Davis will sit out with hamstring injury. … Browns are 1-21 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson, who is beginning to take heat. … Three of Browns’ losses this season have been by three points or less. … Rookie QB DeShone Kizer returns to starting lineup after benching last week. Kizer threw league-high nine interceptions - four in red zone - in first five starts. … With latest swap, Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times in past 43 games. … Rookie DE and top overall pick Myles Garrett has team-leading three sacks in just two games. … Browns’ defense finished last statistically in 2016, and has shown improvement, but still not forcing enough turnovers and opponents have scored 16 TDs in 18 red-zone trips. … Browns WR Kenny Britt and DB Jason McCourty both drafted by Titans in 2009. McCourty had 58-yard interception TD return last week. … Fantasy Tip: Browns rookie TE David Njoku becoming reliable target and more involved in offense. He leads team with three TD catches.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/AP_NFL