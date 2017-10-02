PHOENIX (AP) - The Central Arizona Project has spent more than $2.5 million on lobbyists in Arizona and Washington over the past five years.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2g4NyxM ) the water canal system’s lobbying costs have come under fire from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.

The project delivers water through canals to farmers and residents of desert cities in Arizona.

The Governor’s Office suggested banning Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the Central Arizona Project’s manager, from hiring federal lobbyists. More recent documents show lobbying costs could be considered as part of required performance audits from the state’s auditor general.

Central Arizona Project spokeswoman Crystal Thompson says the $2.5 million on lobbying over five years is a fraction of the project’s overall $1.25 billion budget.

