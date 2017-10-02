The Las Vegas shooting marks another deadly mass casualty shooting and another event, following the natural disasters of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, where hospitals are evaluating their preparedness and ability to handle a patient volume in the hundreds.

The most recent numbers coming out of Las Vegas are 58 people confirmed dead and over 500 injured. The two closest hospitals, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and Sunrise Medical Center are Level I and Level II trauma centers, respectively. Yet, the staggering numbers threaten to exacerbate all available resources.

On Monday, Sunrise Medical Center said it had treated 180 patients and performed 30 surgeries. Yet of those treated, 14 people have died.

“This has been an unprecedented response to an unprecedented tragedy,” said Sunrise Hospital CEO Todd P. Sklamberg in a statement, adding that the hospital’s trauma team, supporting nursing units, critical care areas and ancillary services have all been used as response to the shooting.

“We saw anywhere from critical patients being carried, from walking wounded, those who had bumps, scrapes and bruises. We had those who were walking that were shot in their lower extremities. We had people that were bleeding from being trampled on. We had every type of injury you could imagine. We had people that were coming to us, and people we were going to grab,” Damon Schilling, a Las Vegas paramedic, told CNN.

He added that over 120 ambulances responded last night and that people were also transported to hospitals by trucks and cars.

“This is one of the most tragic events I’ve ever seen in my career and hopefully will be my last,” he said, adding that he’s served 15 years as a first responder.

Las Vegas city officials are urging for blood donations, of which people were reportedly lining up before dawn Monday morning.

“Nevada is an area that is not heavily resourced with trauma services, Las Vegas only has two trauma centers, and your next closest your going to is California and some other surrounding states,” said Ian Weston, the executive director of the American Trauma Society. He said the organization has been working to build capacity for trauma care in the lesser-populated region of the central-western U.S., but needing to overcome issues like staffing, reimbursement and general capacity.

“It’s unfortunate that Las Vegas suffered this critical incident without having more than two or three facilities that are appropriately capable of treating gunshot victims or serious penetrating trauma,” he continued.

“They do have plans in place to move patients, but you are moving patients a large distance to get them further care or followup care. It’s an issue our industry has been working on with Congress and with the general communities across the country, but still is something that plagues a large part of our country.”

Hospital personnel will be dealing with gunshot wounds and also injuries sustained from fleeing patrons and the less serious injuries will be transferred to hospitals that can treat more, minor injuries.

“The general nature of gun shot wounds is that it’s probably one of the most complex types of injuries to treat,” Mr. Weston said, “primarily because to some extent, without opening a patient up they truly don’t know the true extent of the damage a bullet causes.”

Just last week, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to Congress, 2½ months after being shot through the hip by a shooter at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Mr. Scalise told CBS’s “60 Minutes” show that the bullet had shattered his femur, and serious damage was done to his hip and pelvis. He had lost 50 pounds of muscle and had to learn to re-walk, still using the aid of a cane.

“Depending on where that bullet enters and the direction it travels, it can be an easy repair to many multiple-hour surgeries,” Mr. Weston continued. “We’ve seen gunshot wounds that go through arms that are patched with a couple of sutures, and they’re ready to go the next day.”

Since hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have ravaged the southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico, and the mass casualty shootings in Orlando last year and the Boston Marathon bombing before then, Mr. Weston said hospitals and emergency personnel are evaluating preparedness for the number of patients to be in the hundreds as opposed to a dozen or a few dozen.

“I think that’s a conversation that’s already occurring, regardless of what transpired this morning. It’s something the hurricanes prompted and even before that. As we continue to look at these reports and continue to evaluate our own internal plans in cities and facilities, those capacity numbers are going to have to be questioned or re-evaluated,” Mr. Weston said.

Police have said there is no known terror link, and associates of the shooter, Stephen Paddock, said it was out of his character to be violent and they can’t think of what would lead him to commit a massacre.