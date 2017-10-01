The Minnesota Vikings feared the worst and the diagnosis confirmed it — rookie running back Dalvin Cook tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the news to reporters on Monday.

Cook went down during Sunday’s 14-7 loss against the Detroit Lions on a non-contact injury, leading Zimmer to say afterwards that they feared Cook tore his ACL.

A second-round pick, Cook had revitalized the Minnesota run game. He had 354 yards in four games and gave the Vikings an explosiveness the offense lacked since Adrian Peterson’s prime.

Cook is the all-time leading rusher at Florida State.

The Vikings will rely on backup and former Oakland Raider Latavius Murray to fill Cook’s absence.