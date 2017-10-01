President Trump responded Monday to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people, expressing condolences and sympathies.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed on the “horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers,” she said in a statement.

The machine-gun attack at a country music festival late Sunday was the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.