SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago school district has reinstated a high school football team after determining alleged hazing by team members wasn’t criminal in nature.

The Skokie school district suspended the Niles North High School varsity football team on Sept. 25, after police were notified of the possible hazing incident and launched an investigation.

School authorities said Monday police determined no criminal conduct took place. However, the officials said the school district would be taking “appropriate action” to address the conduct that took place.

In a statement, Niles West Principal James Edwards said the past week has been difficult for the school community. However, he said he is “proud of the way we have come together.”

The football team was reinstated in time for the Oct. 13 homecoming game against Niles West.