Hillary Clinton declared Monday that it was time to “put politics aside” after the horrific Las Vegas massacre, then lashed out at the National Rifle Association.

“Our grief isn’t enough,” she said in a tweet. “We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

In another tweet, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate suggested that the bloodshed would have been worse if the NRA had its way.

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” she said. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”





— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Her anti-NRA statements came in sharp contrast to the comments of President Barack Obama, who made no mention of politics and said he and his wife Michelle were “praying for the victims in Las Vegas.”

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

At least 58 people were killed and 515 wounded when gunman Stephen Paddock sprayed a crowd at a country music concert late Sunday in Las Vegas from his 32nd-floor hotel room in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Shortly before those tweets, Ms. Clinton said she was “grieving” with those affected by “this cold-blooded massacre.”