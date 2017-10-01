Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews will miss at least month with a thumb injury, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Matthews, who hurt his thumb in the Bills’ 23-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, needs surgery.

Bills WR Jordan Matthews will undergo thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least a month. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) October 2, 2017

The Bills acquired Matthews in August when they traded cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles. The move came just after they shipped wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines.

The series of moves, which also netted the Bills draft picks, was seen at the time as a move to build for the future. But in the meantime, Matthews emerged as a No. 1 receiver in Buffalo and the Bills are 3-1 to start the season.

Matthews had his first touchdown Sunday and had 162 receiving yards through four games.