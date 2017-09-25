Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman left the game in the second quarter on Monday night after injuring his ribs and is expected to “be out a couple of weeks,” according to ESPN.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during halftime that Norman was undergoing X-rays. He left just before halftime on his own power after helping out on a tackle of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Chris Conley.

Jay Gruden told me he expects Josh Norman to “be out a couple of weeks” with the rib injury he suffered late in the 2nd quarter. — lisa salters (@saltersl) October 3, 2017

The Redskins have the luxury of the bye week next week, but still have division rivals Eagles and Cowboys following a post-bye game against the 49ers. The Eagles and Cowboys both have top-flight receivers in Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant, respectively.

Also injured during the game were running back Rob Kelley (ankle), offensive lineman Trent Williams, linebacker Martrell Spaight and safety Deshazor Everett.