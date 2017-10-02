President Trump and other members of the administration offered support and condolences to those in Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in history devastated the city on Sunday night.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!,” President Trump tweeted.

Las Vegas Police say over 50 people are dead and another 200 injured at a concert outside of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Vice President Mike Pence also responded to the attacks thanking the first responders and offering the prayers of the American people.

“The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies,” he tweeted.

The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired several rounds of an automatic weapon from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay. Mr. Paddock was living with Marilou Danley, who was described as a “person of interest.” Police said they located her, but did not say what her involvement may be. Mr. Paddock has reportedly been killed by law enforcement.

Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunfire began. Sunday was the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a large country music event, which was sold out according to the event website.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders promised the support of the administration for those involved.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. We are with you,” Mrs. Sanders tweeted.

“1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas,” Ivanka Trump tweeted.

Gov. Brian Sandoval called the shooting “tragic & heinous” as several other Nevada lawmakers also expressed their sympathies.

“A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice,” Mr. Sandoval, Nevada Republican, tweeted.

Sen. Dean Heller tweeted that he has been in touch with Mr. Sandoval and is monitoring the situation with law enforcement on the ground.

“Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy,” Mr. Heller, Nevada Republican, tweeted.

Mr. Heller’s Senate colleague Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released a statement thanking law enforcement for “taking down the gunman.”

“I thank the first responders for taking down the gunman and working tirelessly to treat the wounded. I am working with the City of Las Vegas and Clark County to ensure that local officials have the resources they need to support our community and investigate these tragic events,” Ms. Cortez Masto, Nevada Democrat, said in a statement.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez urged action to prevent attacks like this from happening in the future. “As Americans, we cannot give in to fear or hatred. We must be united against all those who perpetrate such terror, and do everything we can to ensure that vicious attacks like this become a thing of the past,” Mr. Perez said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen tweeted thanked the first responders in her tweet for “coming together and risking their lives to save others.”

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted that flags in her city will fly at half staff out of respect for those in Las Vegas. San Juan is still recovering from Hurricane Maria that left the city, and entire island of Puerto Rico, without power or essential supplies.