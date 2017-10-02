BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts officials are expressing sadness over the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Gov. Charlie Baker says he spoke Monday with fellow Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada and offered help.

Baker says he takes “some comfort” in knowing Massachusetts has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws, including an assault weapons ban.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted such tragedies have happened too often, and the country needs a conversation about how to stop gun violence.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton says he will not join colleagues in a moment of silence on the House floor, because that “becomes an excuse for inaction.”

Baker, top lawmakers and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey stood for a moment of silence Monday afternoon at the Statehouse.